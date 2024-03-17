DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.85 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $726,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

