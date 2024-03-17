DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.97 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $355.44 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 1.24.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.19.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

