DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,809 shares of company stock worth $10,267,004. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $253.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $175.75 and a one year high of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

