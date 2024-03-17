DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $204.66 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $209.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

