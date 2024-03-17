DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 436 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

