DNB Asset Management AS Sells 832 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

