EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $152.45 and a one year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

