Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading Down 0.8%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

