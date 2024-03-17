Etfidea LLC Sells 400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Etfidea LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,475,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.28 and a fifty-two week high of $427.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.