Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

