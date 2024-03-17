Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $194.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.62. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $19,095,633.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,839 shares of company stock valued at $63,985,770. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

