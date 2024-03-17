Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 4,601 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Datadog
In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 939,400 shares of company stock valued at $117,951,536 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Datadog Price Performance
DDOG stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
