Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

