Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,602 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

