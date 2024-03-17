Financial Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.64 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

