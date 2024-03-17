Financial Insights Inc. Invests $18.33 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,332,000. Apple makes up 6.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 279,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 61,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.64 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

