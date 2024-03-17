Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.61 and a 1-year high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

