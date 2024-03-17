First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
