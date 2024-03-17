First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Get First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.