FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

