FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $295.64 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $299.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.