Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.