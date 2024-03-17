Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XBI opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

