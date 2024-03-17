Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $277.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

