Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.90

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 15554206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after buying an additional 887,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,468,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

