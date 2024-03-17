FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.02

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1282136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $589.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
