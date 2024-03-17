FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.02

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1282136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The company has a market cap of $589.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,688,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 1,403,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,392,641 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

