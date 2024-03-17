Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 210 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.25 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

