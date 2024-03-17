Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 791 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $322.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.