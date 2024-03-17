Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 817 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.47 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

