Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 155 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

