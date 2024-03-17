Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Shares of DG stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

