Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

