Fulton Bank N.A. Has $372,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $387.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.42 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.15%.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

