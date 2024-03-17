Fulton Bank N.A. Has $482,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

