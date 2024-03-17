Fulton Bank N.A. Has $487,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.