Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,103 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

