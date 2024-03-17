Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,655 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.