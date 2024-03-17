Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.43

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 26087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

