Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.23

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.23 and last traded at $90.89, with a volume of 8686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

