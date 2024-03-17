Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.0% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.28 and a fifty-two week high of $427.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $368.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

