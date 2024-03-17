Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 311,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 77,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.