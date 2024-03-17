HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $601.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.49 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.95.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

