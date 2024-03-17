HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $602.66 and last traded at $603.92. Approximately 149,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 424,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $630.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

