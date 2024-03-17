Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 2,500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 162.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $103.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

