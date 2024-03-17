Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €197.60 ($217.14) and last traded at €200.20 ($220.00). 5,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €202.00 ($221.98).
Hypoport Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €158.97.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hypoport
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.