Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Purchases $11,650.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,706.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $338.95 million, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 1.34. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Potbelly from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

