Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $15,645.54 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $15,645.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,711 shares in the company, valued at $273,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 10,978 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $25,359.18.

On Friday, December 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $179,205.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.99 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 287.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

