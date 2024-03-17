Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Insider Sells $11,921.90 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) insider J. Harvey White sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $11,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 63,477 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,051,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

