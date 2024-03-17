International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 0.8% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$15.87. 50,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 59,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.
International Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.29.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.