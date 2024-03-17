International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 0.8% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$15.87. 50,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 59,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.75.

International Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.29.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.