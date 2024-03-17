Kinovo (LON:KINO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 80096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.60).

Get Kinovo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinovo

Kinovo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £28.88 million, a PE ratio of 657.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

In other Kinovo news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £45,331.65 ($58,080.27). Company insiders own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.