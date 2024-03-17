Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 2.4%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €6.41 ($7.04) and last traded at €6.46 ($7.09). 142,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.62 ($7.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.64. The company has a market cap of $650.87 million, a P/E ratio of -652.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

